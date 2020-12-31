Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 801.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

