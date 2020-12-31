Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Frank’s International worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Frank’s International by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Frank’s International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Frank’s International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $626.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

