Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 174,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $389.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

