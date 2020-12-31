Strs Ohio Sells 14,400 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after buying an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 21.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

