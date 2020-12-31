Strs Ohio Takes $295,000 Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Marine Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 171.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 10.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter worth $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marine Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 22.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPX opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Marine Products Co. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.59 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

