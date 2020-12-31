Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $252.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $234.00. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Stryker stock opened at $242.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stryker by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 225,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 114,127 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,404,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

