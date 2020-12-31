SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 31807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$13.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

