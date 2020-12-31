Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) versus NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Head to Head Review

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55% NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72%

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 31.48 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -15.21 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.30 $202.12 million $3.42 16.75

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunnova Energy International and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 1 8 1 3.00 NorthWestern 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $64.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Sunnova Energy International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

