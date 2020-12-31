Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.20. 7,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.