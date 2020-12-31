Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $3,589,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,211,383.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $8,012,791.22.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,941 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $675,716.16.

Sunrun stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6,733.27 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

