Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.47. 316,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 414,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

