SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Trading 22.4% Higher

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares traded up 22.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. 8,706,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 500% from the average session volume of 1,450,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.