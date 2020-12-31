Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Shares Gap Up to $61.00

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $63.50. Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) shares last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 78,283 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £104.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.76.

About Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.