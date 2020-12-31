SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

KNTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $38.98 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

In related news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

