SwftCoin (SWFTC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and $1.99 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00297806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.51 or 0.01982383 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.