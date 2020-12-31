Switch Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $239,628.43 and $180,595.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00039714 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001986 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002493 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Switch Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

