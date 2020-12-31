Switch Trading Up 23.5% This Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Switch has a market capitalization of $238,653.47 and $119,970.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Switch has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039254 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001799 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020076 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002415 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.