Sylo (SYLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.02 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $160,418.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000163 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

