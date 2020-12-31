Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 2,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 49,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 66,201 shares of company stock worth $394,784 over the last three months. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synalloy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

