SyncFab (MFG) Price Down 15.7% This Week

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SyncFab

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

