Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of SYNH opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. Syneos Health’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,236,868 shares of company stock valued at $198,401,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $41,218,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Syneos Health by 282.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,313,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,047,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

