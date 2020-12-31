Talend Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 909 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,163% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,120,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

