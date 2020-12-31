Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 3,377,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 1,071,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

About Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

