TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) Shares Gap Down to $96.00

Shares of TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.00, but opened at $92.00. TClarke plc (CTO.L) shares last traded at $97.26, with a volume of 21,529 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.90. The company has a market cap of £42.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Mike Robson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £980 ($1,280.38).

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. It engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

