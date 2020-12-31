Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 312,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,613% from the average session volume of 18,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Technicolor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

