Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 97,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 153,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

