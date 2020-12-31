Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 97,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 153,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THQ)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
