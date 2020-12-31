Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,443.74

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,443.74 and traded as high as $1,494.00. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) shares last traded at $1,448.00, with a volume of 18,312 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,448.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,385.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.02%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

