Tellor (TRB) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $28.02 million and $23.02 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $17.25 or 0.00060187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00129844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00569752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00156467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00306524 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00050400 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,709,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,774 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

