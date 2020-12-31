Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG) Shares Gap Down to $89.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.00, but opened at $85.82. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) shares last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 7,956 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.36.

About Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

