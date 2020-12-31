TENA (TENA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $137,254.71

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 69.4% against the dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $137,254.71 and approximately $1,428.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

