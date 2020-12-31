Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Up 17.3%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s stock price shot up 17.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29. 426,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 388,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

Tengasco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Tengasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tengasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.