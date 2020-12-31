TenX Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $15.39 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00275976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.37 or 0.01955568 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,655,660 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.