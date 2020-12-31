Terex (TEX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) recently:

12/30/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/4/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex's earnings estimates for the current year and current quarter have been stable of late. The company is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation as well as expansion of manufacturing facilities. The company is focused on aligning production plans across its segments in response to lower customer demand while aggressively managing cost and working capital. Its Aerial Work Platform segment will gain from strategic source and savings, operational execution, strengthening global footprint and innovative new products over the long haul. However, Terex is bearing the brunt of lower customer demand in its end markets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company anticipates revenues in the current quarter to be similar to the first three quarters of the year, thanks to the current market conditions.”

11/18/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

11/18/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

11/2/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex's third-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates but declined year over year. The company anticipates sales in the fourth quarter to be similar to the first three quarters of the year, thanks to the current market conditions. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation as well as expansion of manufacturing facilities to ensure growth. The company is focused on aligning production plans across its segments in response to lower customer demand while aggressively managing cost and working capital. Its Aerial Work Platform (AWP) segment will gain from strategic source and savings, operational execution, strengthening global footprint and innovative new products over the long haul. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity and cash position will drive growth.”

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,536. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,223 shares of company stock worth $403,289. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 296,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

