TerraKRW Market Cap Tops $65.58 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $65.58 million and $790,404.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00183571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00564368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00301657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049612 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 71,381,582,234 coins and its circulating supply is 71,380,853,126 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

