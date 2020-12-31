Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Receives C$4.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

TEV opened at C$2.80 on Monday. Tervita Co. has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$298.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tervita Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

