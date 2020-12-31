The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Trading Up 1.9%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 35,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 16,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Separately, Investec lowered The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

