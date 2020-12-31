The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report $14.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.76 billion and the lowest is $13.33 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $17.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $57.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.18 billion to $58.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $82.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.28.

BA opened at $216.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.45. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 76.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 312,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $598,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

