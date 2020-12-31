The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

