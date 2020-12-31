The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.24

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 29156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,995 shares of company stock worth $62,715,266. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

