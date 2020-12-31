The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $258.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.57.

EL stock opened at $262.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.32. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after buying an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

