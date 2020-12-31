The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $239.00 to $258.00. The company traded as high as $267.74 and last traded at $265.35, with a volume of 1855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.82.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

