The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Financial Comparison

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 2.48 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $67.15 billion 0.85 $4.86 billion $0.67 6.60

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 4.73% 4.27% 0.22%

Volatility and Risk

The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, and Reston, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. Its Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group segment provides transaction banking, investment banking, trust banking, and securities services, as well as advanced financial solutions for large corporations. The company's Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group segment offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions. Its Global Commercial Banking Business Group segment provides retail and commercial banking services, including loans, deposits, fund transfers, investments, and asset management services for local retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, and corporate customers. The company's Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds, such as pension fund management and administration, advice on pension structures, and payments to beneficiaries, as well as investment trusts for retail customers. Its Global Markets Business Group segment sells and trades in fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services comprising asset and liability management. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

