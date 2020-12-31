The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.01

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $8.00. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 51,537 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

