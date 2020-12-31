The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.