The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,809.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,739.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,768.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,588.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,051. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.