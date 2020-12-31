The Graph Price Hits $0.35 (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $435.27 million and approximately $114.16 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00298099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.69 or 0.02000088 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.