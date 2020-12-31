The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.07

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,173,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,201,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,164,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

