The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

THG stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

