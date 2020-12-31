The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.56. The Lovesac posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $490,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,697 shares of company stock valued at $31,302,731 over the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $337,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $44.93 on Monday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $659.71 million, a P/E ratio of -345.62 and a beta of 2.52.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

