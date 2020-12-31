The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,063 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 161.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

